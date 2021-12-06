Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,600 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATKR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,981 shares of company stock worth $454,982. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

