Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 236.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,863 shares of company stock worth $5,781,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,987. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

