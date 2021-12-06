Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. 26,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,987. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.