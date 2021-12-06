Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,605 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 587,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 131,691 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

