Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.53. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

