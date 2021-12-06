Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,387 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $80.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.