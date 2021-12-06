Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

MGC traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $161.43. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,468. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $168.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.04.

