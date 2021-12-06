Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

