Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $204.92 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $631.61 million and $204.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005605 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 381,552,944 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.