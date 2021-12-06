HoDooi (HOD) Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

