Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 703,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

