HollyGold (HGOLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142,491.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $142,491.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.