HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMSVF. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

