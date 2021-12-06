Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.90 million and $18,402.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

