Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 5409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Specifically, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honest by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 2,642.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Honest by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

