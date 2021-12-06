Hord Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $597,326.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,227 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

