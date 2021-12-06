Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Achieves $5.97 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $226,134.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

