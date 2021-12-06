HUNT Trading 33.5% Lower This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $94.84 million and $38.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

