Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

HYFM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 686,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,247. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 457.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 263,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

