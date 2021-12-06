Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins Sells 319,635 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $2,381,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HYLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 3,345,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,313. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

