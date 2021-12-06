Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells $658,238.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $658,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 3,345,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.