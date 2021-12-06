Hyve Price Hits $0.32 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Hyve has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $530,962.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.