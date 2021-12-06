I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $57.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.43, but opened at $52.73. I-Mab shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 2,387 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

