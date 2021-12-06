i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) versus DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Financial Review

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04%

This table compares DynTek and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $224.12 million 2.77 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -58.27

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DynTek and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $34.56, indicating a potential upside of 79.73%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than DynTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats DynTek on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions. It offers system integration consulting services, IT transformation services, and managed services. The company was founded on May 27, 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

