Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,178.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $2,178.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9,405.95 or 0.18510943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.