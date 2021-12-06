ICHI Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00011073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $347,350.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,951 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

