iFresh (IFMK) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iFresh to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iFresh and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1107 2621 2670 82 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.93%. Given iFresh’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iFresh and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.28 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.18

iFresh’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iFresh rivals beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

