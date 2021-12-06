IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

INFO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.61. 40,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $132.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $447,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

