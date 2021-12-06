Illuvium Tops One Day Volume of $101.14 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $855.61 million and $101.14 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $1,331.03 or 0.02619474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

