Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunic by 48.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.