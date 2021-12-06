Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $436,011.49 and approximately $14,366.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

