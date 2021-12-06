InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $127,514.94 and approximately $36.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00270578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009147 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,954,571 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.