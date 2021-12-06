Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 10,300 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
