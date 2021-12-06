Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 10,300 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

