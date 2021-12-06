Insider Buying: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 143,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,017. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

