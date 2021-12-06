Insider Buying: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick acquired 75,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,837,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,834.66.

Jeffrey Norman Kendrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 5,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00.

Shares of CVE:CVX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

