Insider Buying: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Tj Parass purchased 15,414 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,328. The stock has a market cap of $411.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

