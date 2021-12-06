Insider Buying: GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Acquires 9,050 Shares of Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) insider John Pollaers bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.18 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of A$101,151.85 ($71,233.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

