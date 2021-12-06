Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Sue Clark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($94,481.94).

Shares of MNDI traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,832.50 ($24.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,805.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,225.60. The company has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,675.50 ($22.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

MNDI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.10) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.71).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

