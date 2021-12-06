Insider Buying: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Director Jack A. Khattar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $19,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. 46,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.32. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.