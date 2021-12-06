Insider Buying: VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Insider Purchases 8,200 Shares of Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) insider Nell Beattie bought 8,200 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $20,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VBIV traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $2.16. 93,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $555.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

