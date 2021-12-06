Insider Buying: Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raj Rajgopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,200 shares of Vuzix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $23,606.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 42,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vuzix by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

