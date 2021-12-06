Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Sells 642 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $15,337.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $18,652.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $18,124.93.

BCAB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 131,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,790. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 164,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 24.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioAtla by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $10,427,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

