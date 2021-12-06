Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $282,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

DDOG traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,256,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

