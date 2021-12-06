Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 636,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.