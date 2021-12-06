Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$12,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,132,851.85.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

Shares of TSE SEA traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.09. 9,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,397. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.95 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -427.59.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1798519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

