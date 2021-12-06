Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VBTX traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 8,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
