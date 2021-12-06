Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VBTX traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 8,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.