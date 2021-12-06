Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells 2,450 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.