Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $4,063.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,938,890 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

