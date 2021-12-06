Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 9.1%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 1,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 514,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

