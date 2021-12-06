Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $323.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

